NewsMaker - What to expect in Millcreek Township in 2019

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 06:26 PM EST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 06:31 PM EST

As Erie continues to move forward with its revitalization efforts, surrounding communities are seeing changes as well.

Millcreek Township saw a number of changes to its roadway infrastructure as well as some significant retail development. And, township officials have recently voted to move forward with their comprehensive plan, 'Embrace Millcreek'. 

Joining us to talk about the changes Millcreek Township witnessed in 2018 and what's ahead in the new year is Township Supervisor John Groh...
 

