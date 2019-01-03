NewsMaker - What to expect in Millcreek Township in 2019 Video

As Erie continues to move forward with its revitalization efforts, surrounding communities are seeing changes as well.

Millcreek Township saw a number of changes to its roadway infrastructure as well as some significant retail development. And, township officials have recently voted to move forward with their comprehensive plan, 'Embrace Millcreek'.

Joining us to talk about the changes Millcreek Township witnessed in 2018 and what's ahead in the new year is Township Supervisor John Groh...

