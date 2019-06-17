Nexstar Founder’s Day benefits the Erie Zoo

The Erie Zoo is getting ready for Saturday’s big fundraiser GalapaZooza. And staffers from JET 24, FOX 66, and YourErie.com are at the zoo helping to prepare, as part of Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

Every year staff members in all 100 Nexstar television markets receive paid time off to volunteer in their communities. The day is intended to shift employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need within our local communities. Our mission is to give back where it is needed most.

This year local Nexstar employees at JET 24 and FOX 66 are working with the staff at the Erie Zoo to help prepare for the zoo’s annual fundraiser on Saturday called GalapaZooza.