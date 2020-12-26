Nexstar Media Group and Dish Network announce multi-year agreement

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of JET 24 and FOX 66, recently announced a multi-year agreement with Dish Network to restore JET 24 coverage to Dish subscribers in our area.

The deal affects Nexstar stations across the country and also calls on Nexstar’s national cable station WGN America to appear on Sling TV in early 2021.

This deal will not affect FOX TV in Erie at this point and those talks are continuing with hopes of announcing an agreement there in the near future as well.

JET 24 has been off the dish lineup since December 2nd.

Read the full announcement here.