Nexstar Media Group secures FCC approval for Tribune Media acquisition

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of JET 24, announced today that the Federal Communications Commission has granted the applications seeking consent to transfer control of licenses held by Tribune Media. The FCC granted the divestiture applications that have been filed to bring Nexstar into compliance with local and national television ownership rules

This comes after the Department of Justice cleared Nexstar’s pending acquisition of Tribune Media. The FCC approval represents the final required regulatory approval needed to close the transaction.

In a news release, Nexstar Media Group said that they are anticipating closing the Tribune transaction and divestiture sales shortly.