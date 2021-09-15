Next Erie County Executive debate will be televised on JET 24 next month

The candidates for Erie County Executive will appear in a televised debate on Your Local Election Headquarters JET 24 on Tuesday October 12, live at 7pm.

Democrat candidate Tyler Titus and Republican Brenton Davis have both agreed to participate in a political forum in studio, to answer a wide range of questions on topics of interest to Erie County voters.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still challenging the region’s public health, millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds coming to county government, and millions more being invested in the Erie community by local businesses, how will these candidates move Erie County forward? Are their priorities in line with yours?

The political discussion will be moderated by JET 24’s Sean Lafferty. Anchor Jill McCormick and Scott Bremner will also pose questions to the candidates.

Viewers will be able to participate by submitting questions via the JET/FOX/YourErie Facebook page, the night of the forum.

The event will also be live streamed live at YourErie.com.

