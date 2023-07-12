A youth program that is designed to cultivate Pennsylvania’s next generation of conversation leaders has started on Presque Isle State Park.

This training is a way for youth to take advantage of weekly learning opportunities in resource management, environmental issues and topic and recreation skills.

The Erie Youth Crew, who are ages 15 to 18 years old, are out working on Presque Isle for three weeks.

During this time, the crew’s main priority is the east pier. This entails building split rail fencing and completing edging work along the sidewalks.

“Presque Isle has had some pretty high water these past few years and so this area – East pier and west pier- go hit pretty hard with that high water so they’re just starting to rehab it now,” said Emily Borcz, program assistant for the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps.

The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a partnership with the Student Conservation Association which is a program that completes projects on state parks.

The program assistant said this is a great opportunity for paid, hands on, conservation work.

“The experiences that they get not only do they do work here but there’s career opportunities for them to learn about the different careers within state parks and state forests,” Borcz said.

One crew member said it’s rewarding knowing her work will be appreciated by future visitors.

“We’re so fortunate to have this beautiful preservation of both history and the natural environment. So being able to do something that people hopefully enjoy for years to come is just so satisfying,” said Marcie Holtgrefe, an Erie Summer Youth Crew member.

“It’s one of those things where when you’re doing work in public spaces it has a big impact on a lot of people,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager for Presque Isle State Park. “They can come out here with their families and see people having a good time because of all the work that they did.”

More than 1,200 young people have participated in the outdoor corps since it started in 2016 and is a signature program for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.