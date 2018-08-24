Next generation of Crawford County Fair Board members learn the tricks of the trade Video

The Crawford County Fair is scoring points with a younger crowd this season.

This is the first year for the official Crawford County Junior Fair Board. Teens ranging from 14-19 years old are helping to manage the week-long event.

The Junior Fair Board Advisor, Jessica Peters, says it's important young people understand the value of agriculture and what it takes to put on a fair. "I think the fair is constantly evolving. It's the biggest agricultural fair in the state and I think we always need to keep bringing in new people to keep it up to date and keep it more current."

Tucker Watson, Junior Fair Board Member, tells us, "I've been here since I was a little kid, always walking around and I never really knew what all goes into making the fair work so I thought it would be interesting to not only see it but to be a part of it."

Organizers say they plan to continue the board next summer.

Applicants must live in Crawford County.