Many people who listen to scanners in our area will be noticing a lack of action over the airwaves beginning today.

The reason is because the new next generation radio system is finally taking effect after years of preparation. The Erie City Police Department will be the first to transition to the new system, which began today at 7:00am.

This will be followed by the Millcreek Township Police Department on Wednesday, and all other Erie County Police Departments later this week.