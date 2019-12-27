Next Silent Walk for Peace to take place at the Martin Luther King Center January 8th

The Benedictines for Peace have announced they will continue monthly Silent Peace Walks in 2020, in response to the escalating tensions and divisiveness present in our country and our world.

The January Silent Walk for Peace will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center located at the corner of West 4th and Chestnut Streets.

The Benedictine’s for Peace state in a news release “This simple public prayer, step-by-step, is a powerful nonviolent tool to bring peace, beginning with one’s own heart to our families, our communities, our nation, our world, and to all of creation.”

All are welcome to join these simple, public nonviolent actions for peace.