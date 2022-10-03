Discussions surrounding the next steps for the Erie County Courthouse cafe are ongoing.

The cafe was operated by Chef Lisa Heidelberg who had a lease with Erie County. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said the original $600 a month lease was changed to $0 during the pandemic by the Dahlkemper Administration.

As a result, the county executive was advised it would be best to legally terminate the agreement.

As of Monday, there is still no definite plan for the courthouse cafe. The courthouse administration said they are still in the planning phase to determine what will occupy the space.