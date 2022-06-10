Erie, PA (WJET) – The weather today will be much nicer with quite a bit of sunshine compared to Thursday. We only expect a few puffy fair weather clouds, with highs in the low 70s. It will be a little cooler near Lake Erie.

Planning Forecast

A good deal of clear sky through the evening but more clouds increase overnight. There could be a brief isolated rain shower inside the thicker cloud cover. Expect another cool night with lows dropping into the 50s.

A few more clouds will be around on Saturday, expect a partly sunny sky on average. While most of the day will be rain free, there is a small risk for just a few spotty showers or a rogue thunderstorm in the afternoon. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases on Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s on Sunday.

Weekend Weather

The high temperature will begin to warm through next week. In fact, the highs will reach well into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. If you have a pool, there will be plenty of opportunity to take a dip next week!