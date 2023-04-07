High pressure will be the dominant feature of our weather into the Easter weekend. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, but abundant sunshine expected. As the high moves east, we will get a return flow, with milder air the rule for most of next week. Enjoy this nice stretch of weather!! As always, you can get the latest updates at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now