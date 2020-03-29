Nice weather brings residents to Frontier Park

Nice weather in Erie is bringing people to Frontier Park today, Even though the county is under a “Stay at Home” order from the Governor.

Some Erie residents chose to walk or run around the park with their dogs.

We spoke to some people who decided to enjoy some sun while also practicing social distancing.

“Just trying to get a little energy spent keep my head sane while everybody’s locked inside honestly. Get some fresh air while we can while we got this nice temperature out here,” said Erie resident Jordan Hart.

A great day to get some light exercise in, though it is also important to keep walks and runs brief.

This won’t be difficult with the rain and snow coming at the start of the week.