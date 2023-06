(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High pressure will settle into the Great Lakes region for the weekend. It will provide decent sunshine and low humidity for dad’s day.

Temperatures will stay a little below to near normal for this time of year. (Normal highs in the upper 70s.)

Great weather for any of dad’s favorite outdoor activities from grilling to golf! Happy Father’s Day to all the dads this weekend!