Nigerian health officials in Erie to visit UPMC Hamot

Improving healthcare services in Africa was the goal of Nigerian health care officials week-long visit to Erie.

Members of the Africa Center for Health Leadership spent the week touring various departments at UPMC Hamot.

They got a chance to speak with doctors and nurses about the work they do here in Erie.

The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Health Leadership says they learned about ways to advance healthcare for their patients.

“It’s been a great week for us, especially getting to know how simulators are used in training nurses. I think the experience that we have gained this week will really be useful,” said Godwin Asuquo, Executive Director, Africa Center for Health Leadership.

Members of Africa Center for Health Leadership will be in Pittsburgh tomorrow.