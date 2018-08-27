Local News

Night work planned for I-90/I-79 Interchange

If your early morning travels take you on the interstate in Erie County, you may run into some construction.

Night-time maintenance work is planned for the I-90/I-79 Interchange this week.  PennDOT workers will be out patching various sections of the highway.  The work is scheduled to happen between and 8am through Friday. 

