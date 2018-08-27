Night work planned for I-90/I-79 Interchange
If your early morning travels take you on the interstate in Erie County, you may run into some construction.
Night-time maintenance work is planned for the I-90/I-79 Interchange this week. PennDOT workers will be out patching various sections of the highway. The work is scheduled to happen between and 8am through Friday.
