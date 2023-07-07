Drivers should stay out on alert next week as night work has been planned for a safety improvement project in Edinboro.

That work will be at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro Borough, Erie County.

Drainage work will begin Monday, July 10, and continue through Friday, July 15, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. Daytime operations are expected to resume on Monday, July 17.

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should expect delays.

Additional information on the Edinboro Transportation Improvement Projects is available online.