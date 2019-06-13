Night Glow Postponed Until Friday due to weather

The “Joyce Stevens” Memorial Night-Glow has been postponed due to the weather.

The 31st thurston classic has postponed tonight’s event. The four day event will now condensed into three days. Chairman for the Thurston Classic Committee Ted Watts, says they plan to reschedule the Night-Glow for tomorrow evening after the sponsored flight.

“The weather is unpredictable at this point,” said Watts. “There is a lot of precipitation in the area. It is going to be a ‘roll your own’ as far as this week. “

Friday, Saturday, Sunday are still expected to have flights, pending the cooperation of the weather.