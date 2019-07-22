Nighttime closures rescheduled for Route 20 bridge in Girard Township

Temporary nighttime closures are scheduled for the Route 20 (Ridge Road) bridge in Girard Township, Erie County, starting July 29, 2019.

The bridge will be closed daily from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday nights through Friday mornings. The week night closures are expected to start at 8:00 PM July 29, 2019, and end at 6:00 AM, August 9, 2019.

A detour will be posted using Route 18, Interstate 90, and Route 98.

When the closures are not in effect, travel will be restricted to one lane in both eastbound and westbound directions.

The closures are necessary in order to place beams on the bridge as part of a rehabilitation project. Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the “Construction Projects/Roadwork” link under the Resources heading, and then choosing the box labeled “Erie County – Route 20 Bridge”.