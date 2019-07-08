Nighttime rolling closures begin on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township

Two nights of rolling closures will start today on Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to mile marker 3.5 in Springfield Township, Erie County.

The temporary closures for both the eastbound and the westbound lanes will be in place daily from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, starting Monday night, July 8, 2019, and ending Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during those times, as the work is likely to cause significant traffic delays.

The restrictions are necessary for beams to be put into place for the new Huntley Road Bridge (Route 3012), which spans above Interstate 90. Huntley Road is closed at the bridge and a detour is posted using Route 20, Route 6N, and Underridge Road