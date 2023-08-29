It was an exciting day for some families as they were gifted new mobility equipment for their kids with special needs.

Variety, the Children’s Charity, gave away nine adaptive bikes to local kids to ride alongside their family and friends.

This program started a little over 10 years ago to change not only a child’s life but to give families hope for the future.

One family is receiving their adaptive bike on their child’s birthday and explains that now she’ll be able to be included in all activities.

“She was born with arthrogryposis and it affects the range of motion in both her arms and legs. A lot of the kids end up with webbed. She just doesn’t have the mobility like normal kids do. Being able to find equipment, bikes, wheelers or anything like that, we always have adaptive equipment or accessories that we can add to it,” said Stephanie Smiley, grandmother.

Smiley was able to enjoy the day at Presque Isle with her granddaughter Leeann after receiving their bike.