Nine businesses awarded Flagship Fund Micro-Grant

After a record breaking amount of applications for this round of the Flagship Fund Micro-Grant, nine different businesses were announced as winners.

In total nearly $25,000 was awarded to help local businesses get underway with projects that are designed to help their company thrive.

Emotions of excitement and promise are there for nine different local business owners.

“It’s humbling to be chosen out of almost 40 participants trying to get in for some of this money and it is really exciting that the city sees the value of the Tipsy Bean and the Hill District area,” said Gisele Littrell, owner of the Tipsy Bean.

Nick Bruno, the Managing Director of Bayfront Glass said this money will help them immensely.

“We have a lot of money that we need to raise for this and so the $2,500 will help to defray some of those start up costs that we have, so it was a good thing to get.” Bruno said.

The Flagship Fund Micro-Grant was created one year ago by the City of Erie to help small businesses in the area grow.

“I think it shows how much innovation there is right here in the City of Erie,” said Jennifer Hoffman, business development of the City of Erie. “How many people are putting these ideas to paper and then bringing them fruition.”

French Street Farms took away the largest award with a grant just over $4 million. The grant will help French Street Farms establish a greenhouse, utilize a tree service, and weed screen.

The Efficient Nomad LLC and the Masonic Temple Association of Erie were both awarded $3,500.

Efficient Nomad LLC plans to use their grant money to focus on vacant or blighted lots in the City of Erie to bring ‘affordable, efficient, single-family homes’ to the community.

The Masonic Temple Association of Erie plans to restore their ground floor exterior including new windows, doors, trim, and awnings.

$2,500 was awarded to five businesses including Tipsy Bean, Barb’s Family Learning Daycare, Altered State Distillery, Andora’s Bubble Tea and Bayfront Glass. Lake Erie Woodworks was awarded of $1,200.

Tipsy Bean LLC plans to use the grant money to help with the salvage of the historic Krug Shore store sign, new signage for the cafe, and energy efficient upgrades for the building.

Barb’s Family Learning Daycare will use the grant money to update computer programs and curriculum as well as install security cameras and the alarm system.

Altered State Distillery plans to use the grant money to help with the installation of cameras and a security system.

Andora’s Bubble Tea plans to use the grant money, in conjunction with the grant from Erie Downtown Partnership, to help façade security cameras. On its own it will help with expanded seating, promotions, staff t-shirts, and additional kitchen wares.

Bayfront Glass LLC will use the grant money to help launch a public awareness campaign for city and county residents about the glass recycling loop and the local environmental and economic impact.

Finally, Lake Erie Woodworks (LEW) will use their grant money to help purchase a small format CNC machine, which will enable LEW to expand its product portfolio and customer base.

“Sometimes, it’s not even just your application that needs to improve,” Littrell said. “Maybe just the time and experience you need to have into the business, so you understand where your focus needs to be on.”

All funding for this grant is through the interest generated by the city’s revolving loan funds. Business owners will be able to apply for the grant once again in January 2020.