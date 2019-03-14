Nine entrepreneurs compete in Starting Line Pitch competition hosted by the Idea Fund

Nine entrepreneurs from around the Erie region pitching their business plans to a panel of judges during the Starting Line Pitch competition hosted by the Idea Fund.

"We started initially with a list of 40 applications and then we narrowed it down to probably just under 20. Now we have nine finalists today," said Rebecca Styn, executive director of the Idea Fund. Entrepreneurs had a chance to win four potential top prizes of $5,000.

There was also four categories the business owners could place that included women, minority, veteran and judge's choice. "All you have to do is have an idea... if there's a potential entreprenuer and you don't have anything, it's zero to 20k in revenue," said Styn.

The types of businesses that were in the competition ranged from cooking products to cosmetics. "The folks are out are giving it a shot and the resources that are available throughout the Erie community are really helping all of those companies move forward," said Brian Slawin.

Slawin is with Ben Franklin Technology Partners was one of the judges on Wednesday for the competition. "And so we're really looking for those kinds of companies that are both great for the economy, create a lot of jobs and also have the multiplier effect that manufacture and technology company will have here," said Slawin.

The starting line competition began back in October and the business owners were able to get help on their pitches for about four months.