Nine high school students honored at scholarship award presentation over at the Booker T. Washington Center

Nine local high school graduates were honored on July 25th during a scholarship award ceremony.

The scholarship award ceremony was held at the Booker T. Washington Center.

It was the fifth annual My Brother’s Keeper Scholarships which honored African American high school graduates for their academic achievement.

The graduates all received plaques to commemorate their hard work as well as money to help pay for college.

All nine students have enrolled for college in the fall.

“We want to send a strong message to people who are coming up that there are scholarship dollars out there. College is affordable and there are organizations out there who are working very hard to make sure that affordability id not an issue for people going to school,” said William Jeffress from the Omega Psi Fraternity.

The awards were presented by various local African American leaders including Gary Horton.