Nine individuals charged in connection to the Rockstarz stabbing on April 17th

Erie City Police detectives have filed criminal charges against nine individuals in the Rockstarz stabbing that left two Erie men wounded.

The two victims suffered multiple injuries in the early morning hours of April 17th.

The first victim of this stabbing suffered seven stab wounds across the body. The other victim suffered one stab wound along with severe head trauma.

According to police seven of the nine wanted individuals have been taken into custody.

Erie Police will not be releasing the names of the wanted individuals at this time.