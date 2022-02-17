Nine new Erie Police Department officers sworn in

Nine new City of Erie police officers were sworn in on Thursday morning.

While these officers are new to the Erie Police Department, many of them have experience working as police for local universities or other municipalities.

“We’ve got a good, diverse group here with some experience in law enforcement and it’s great that they’ve chosen to come here to Erie,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Erie Police Department.

One new officer, Antwane Fields, says it’s been a long journey for him to join the Erie Police Department. Fields, originally from Chicago, worked as a Gannon University police officer for about nine years. He shares advice for those trying to achieve their goals.

“Just not giving up. I’ve been through many things in life, my thing is always don’t let that stop you from the goal you want to reach and just stay consistent in whatever it is that you’re trying to reach. That’s what I did,” said Antwane Fields, Erie Police Officer.

His wife Veronica says she’s proud of his dedication.

“It’s an amazing experience just to be able to witness my husband get sworn in to the City of Erie Police. It’s been a journey for him,” said Veronica Fields, Wife of Antwane Fields.

Mayor Joe Schember says this is one of the many diverse groups of police officers that will join the Erie Police Department this year.

“We’re going to be swearing in a few more policeman, I think two more groups before the end of the year. I think you’ll see good diversity in that too. You’ll actually see some women as well,” Mayor Schember said.

In addition to replacing retiring officers, Schember says with the American Rescue Plan dollars, the police department will hire an additional 21 later this year.