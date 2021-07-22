Nine new officers sworn into Erie Police Department

Family and friends gathered to see their loved ones get sworn into the City of Erie Police Department on Thursday.

The City Hall Council Chamber was packed to support the nine new police officers, who raised their right hand to swear their commitment to serve the community.

Most of the new officers have previous law enforcement experience, along with other workforce background.

New officer Charles Hall said he is looking forward to working with the community.

“Public safety is, you know, not just the duty of the police,” Hall said, “It’s the duty of the entire community. And we really want to be working with our communities to basically have a safe environment to raise our kids and have a peaceful community.”

The new officers will replace members of the department who recently retired.

