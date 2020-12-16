Nine Nittany Lions earn defensive All-Big Ten honors

Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) pass rushes as Michigan State’s Jack Mandryk (43) looks to block him during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State’s defense racked up the all-conference honors Wednesday.

Defensive ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh led the way earning first-team honors. Both have 6.5 tackles for a loss this season. Toney leads the team in sacks with four.

You can find a full list of Penn State’s defensive all-Big Ten picks below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

Shaka Toney

First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

Jayson Oweh

First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Second Team All-Big Ten (Media)

Jaquan Brisker

Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media)

Joey Porter Jr.

Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Lamont Wade

Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Tariq Castro-Fields

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

PJ Mustipher

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

Antonio Shelton

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

Brandon Smith

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)