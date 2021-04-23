Nine people charged in connection to April 17th stabbing

Erie Police detectives have filed criminal charges against nine individuals in a stabbing that left two Erie men wounded.

The two victims at “Rockstarz” bar suffered multiple injuries in the early morning hours of April 17th.

The first victim suffered seven stab wounds across his body. The other victim suffered one stab wound and head trauma.

According to police, seven of the nine wanted individuals were taken into custody.

Erie Police will not be releasing the names of the wanted individuals at this time.