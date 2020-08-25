Nine people have been nominated to become the first Board of Trustees for the Erie County Community College.

Among these nominees includes a man who was very publicly opposed to the idea of the college.

Erie County Council is holding a special meeting this afternoon to announce the nominees.

All seven council members will announce one name while the County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will announce two names.

Councilman Brian Shank nominated Brenton Davis. Davis has been vocally against the creation of a community college.

Shank said that Davis would now put his full energy into it’s success.

After Dahlkemper certifies each nominee, the nominees will be voted on by council.