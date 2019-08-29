Nine winners announced for Flagship Fund micro-grant

After a record breaking amount of applications for this round of the Flagship Fund micro grant, nine different businesses were announced as winners.

French Street Farms took away the largest award with a grant just over $4,000. The Efficient Nomad, LLC and the Masonic Temple Association of Erie were both awarded $3,500.

Five businesses including The Tipsy Bean, Barb’s Family Learning Daycare, Altered State Distillery, Andora’s Bubble Tea and Bayfront Glass.

Lake Erie Woodworks was the final recipient receiving a grant of $1,200.

“They were both creative and viable and they showed so much promise,” said Jennifer Hoffman, businesses development at the City of Erie. “They have very different ideas than what we usually see and I think you’ll see that they are all pretty exciting.”

The next time businesses can apply for this grant will be in January 2020