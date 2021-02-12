Nine-year old donates over $1,000 as well as food and clothing to Erie City Mission

The big heart of a nine-year old is helping the needy in our community.

Last week, Aliana Oblinski set up a hot chocolate stand in Edinboro.

She raised over $1,000 and three boxes full of food and clothing. On Friday, she gave the money and donations to the Erie City Mission. Aliana says she wanted to help people that don’t have the things that she has.

“So, I thought how about we do something really nice for people. Then, my mom thought ‘Why don’t we help people who don’t have homes?'” Oblinski said.

The City Mission will be able to make nearly 400 meals with the donated money. On average, they serve up to 250 people a day.