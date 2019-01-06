Nintendo's new video game Super Smash makes it's debut in Erie

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nintendo's new video game Super Smash held it's first event in a series of monthly tournaments at the basement transmissions.

Participants 18 and older were able to play games in doubles and singles. The event included a two dollar minimum charity bracket which will go directly towards the ANNA Shelter. Organizers said the event will help promote "nerd culture."

"It's really nice honestly personally there's not much I've done in my life but it's fun to be something bigger than myself,"said organizer Mike Janitor.