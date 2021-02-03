No charges filed in fatal State Game Lands shooting

A deadly incident at a shooting range in December 2020 is ruled on by the Erie County District Attorney.

Erie County DA Jack Daneri ruled the homicide a “reasonable use of force,” with no charges being filed.

It stems from an incident in Greene Township when 26-year-old Robert Eppley Jr. turned a gun on one of his friends, 28-year-old Jeremey Patterson, hitting him five times.

That’s when a 67-year-old man who witnessed what happened shot Eppley, killing him.

“He’s aware he took someone’s life and he has remorse over what he did, but witnessing and watching his statement to the state police, he believed it was necessary for him to do what he did at the time. He didn’t take it lightly, he was not glib about describing what happened,” said Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri.

A toxicology report on Eppley showed a blood alcohol level of 0.21, which is well nearly three-times the legal limit of 0.08.