Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri has ruled that no charges will be filed against the driver of a car involved in a fatal accident.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of West Main Street in North East on January 17th after getting reports of a man struck by a vehicle. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the 64-year-old North East man died at UPMC Hamot.

North East Borough Police were in charge of the investigation.