Quick work by Erie Firefighters stopped any damage at Accuride after a fire broke out in an exhaust unit.

Crews were called out just after 8:30 this morning to the business in the 1500 block of East 12 Street. An Assistant Fire Chief said a buildup of grease and oil led to the fire.

No damage was reported to the building, but a section of 12 Street was closed for a short time while firefighters were on the scene.