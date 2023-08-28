With so much uncertainty surrounding the new proposed Fairview business park along Route 20, the Erie County Executive’s administration is hoping to clear the air with the community about the status of the 194 acres being considered.

When planning major developments in a community, communication is key.

That’s what Fairview residents said about the new proposed Fairview business park, but it’s also something people feel has been seriously lacking.

“There’s not a whole lot of information out there about exactly what they want to do and how they’re going about it. To me, it doesn’t make sense to oppose it until you know what’s going on,” said Ed Kloszewski, Fairview resident.

The Brenton Davis administration is hoping to do better by lowering the temperature of the room saying “this project hasn’t been in the works for as long as people think and certainly isn’t a done deal.”

“That might not be the final proposal of what that property will look like, but we’re leaving all doors open both on that parcel and parcels all throughout the county,” said Chris Carroll, Erie County information officer

Carroll claimed the notion of the transfer already being done isn’t true.

While the council already agreed to begin the land transfer at a previous meeting, councilmember Andre Horton has moved to see that resolution repealed.

“We attempted to table it because it was the right thing to do, which would’ve allowed us to have a citizen engagement and research the topic. That was taken from us. It’s a total lack of transparency,” said Horton.

“There was no land deal, so I’m not sure how they’re repealing it. They don’t wave a magic wand with a council action and the land just magically swaps over to the Redevelopment Authority (RDA). The RDA does have to go through a number of steps in order to make that land deal happen,” Carroll added.

Carroll also said he hopes the council votes down the resolution to repeal and said if the project does continue the community will be an active part of the process.

“I understand the economic impact, but I think the county’s big enough that there’s probably a better site selection for it,” said Korac Timon, Fairview resident.

Erie County Council will vote on repealing the land transfer process at the Aug. 29 meeting at 6 p.m.