No deal reached yet in fourth week of Erie Strayer strike

An early morning negotiating session with Erie Strayer and its striking ironworkers didn’t last very long and didn’t result in any tangible progress.

This is now the fourth week that members of Ironworkers Local 851 have been off the job. They are looking for a new contract that addresses the company’s dental plan, wages and the current rules on attendance.

The two sides met for about an hour Tuesday, but a Union Representative tells Action News the talks ended when company negotiators refused to consider a union counteroffer.

No new talks are planned yet.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists