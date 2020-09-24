No Dog Left Behind Program flies 15 dogs to Meadville with goal to find forever homes

A small plane landing in Crawford County was carrying some valuable cargo…and cute cargo too.

This is the No Dog Left Behind program, which transports abandoned dogs to shelters that have extra room. These 15 dogs were collected in Kentucky and flown to Meadville by the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue team.

The goal is to find all the dogs new homes.

“So these dogs were all found in situations like on the side of the road, one dog found underneath a house who had puppies, and they had nowhere to go.” said Jonathan Plesset.

The Pals for Pets program then loaded the dogs into vehicles for a trip from Meadville to a shelter in New York State.