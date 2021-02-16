No incumbents are running for the Erie School Board as four of nine seats are on primary ballot.

We spoke with a few board members who won’t be running for reelection to see what they hope for those who will be running for those vacant seats.

There is no reason why four incumbents aren’t seeking reelection, but some say that there has been common obstacles with budgets and educational direction.

The race for the four of nine seats on the Erie School Board are on the ballot for the May 18th primary.

None of the four incumbents are running for reelection. The current board members have faced many challenges during their time in office.

The biggest challenge the board members say is money. Now it is also education because of COVID.

The board members hope that those who are running recognize these challenges.

“We have to make sure that we keep in mind that the students come first, then the tax payers, then the employees,” said Tom Spagel, Director of the Erie School Board.

Many people at the Erie School Board hope those who are running are up for the educational challenges.

“There are some good people that are running and I just encourage them to follow our strategic plan and make sure that it is enforced,” said Angela McNair, Director of the Erie School Board.

McNair and Spagel, who have been on the board for almost eight years, will be seeking other elected offices.

They hope those who are running for their seats would reach out to others in the board who have been in office for a while.



“One of the larger challenges though how to operate with a business incite cause it really is a large business. It’s a 240 million dollar business,” said Spagel.

Of course those running may face many challenges that come with making a change for the better.

“I just hope that we have some people that are dedicated to the students and families needs,” said McNair.

Erie School Board seats are on the ballot for the May 18th Primary.