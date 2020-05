A one car accident left first responders in Weslyville cleaning up a mess this morning.

Just before 4 a.m. crews were called to the area of East 30th and Shannon Road in Weslyville.

A car hit a utility pole before ending up in a ditch. The driver was not injured.

Penelec crews were called to the scene for wires down across the roadway. Traffic was re-routed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

There is no word on what caused the accident at this time.