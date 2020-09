Calls for a car into a ditch kept first responders busy overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. last night, calls came in to Erie County 911 for a vehicle accident in the 800 block of Station Road in North East.

Once on the scene, crews discovered a car in a ditch.

According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control, struck a mailbox and ended up in a ditch. Officers say the woman driving was texting when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported. State police are investigating.