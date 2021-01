A trucker escapes injury after driving off Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Sterrettania Road exit.

The flatbed tractor trailer apparently spun around, coming to rest in a ditch.

There were no injuries reported.

It was snowing at the time of the crash, but there is no word on whether that was a factor.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.