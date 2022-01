Slick and icy roads are to blame after a car slides off the road and slams into a local storefront, which left quite a mess for crews.

Calls came in just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday night for a car into a building at a business at the 2300 block of Broad Street in Erie.

There were no injuries reported in the accident, according to police. The slick and icy roads were to blame.