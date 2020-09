With the help of a Good Samaritan, several passengers on a stranded boat were pulled safely to shore.

According to Erie County 911, the incident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Walnut Creek after the Coast Guard received a distress call from a boat with mechanical issues.

About a dozen Coast Guard rescue boats were on scene. According to officials, a Good Samaritan boat pulled them back to shore by rope.

There were no injuries reported.