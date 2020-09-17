No injuries reported following tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 90

Traffic heading west along Interstate 90 was down to one lane Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer accident.

The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the Harborcreek exit.

When Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene, they found a tractor trailer on its side blocking a portion of the westbound lanes.

According to police, two people and two dogs were pulled from the overturned rig.

There were no injuries reported and Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.