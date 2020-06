A rollover accident left first responders cleaning up a mess late last night.

Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. last night for reports of a rollover accident in the 700 block of East 21st Street in Erie.

According to a witness on the scene, a truck driving East on East 21st Street lost control and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to roll.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating what led to the accident.