No one is injured after a vehicle lands on its hood in a ditch.

This accident happening just after 8:00p.m. Friday evening in the 9700 block of Lake Pleasant Road.

According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control on the slick roads and flipped onto the hood of the car before coming to a stop in a ditch.

Two people were in the car at the time of the accident, but no one was hurt.