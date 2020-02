No injuries are reported in a three-car accident Thursday evening.

The accident happening in the 1800 block of East 38th Street just after 6:00p.m. tonight. According to a witness at the scene, a car was pulling into Joanna Connell Elementary School when it stopped.

A car behind the stopped vehicle didn’t stop in time, which caused a domino effect and hitting the other cars. EmergyCare reporting that no one was transported from the scene.