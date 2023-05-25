(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Allegheny Health Network is inviting members of the public over the age of 18 to be proactive with their health and get screened for various types of cancer at their free screening event this coming June.

AHN Cancer Institute, Saint Vincent will be hosting a no-cost screening event Saturday, June 17 at the Erie Ease Side Health + Wellness Pavilion at 4950 Buffalo Road with a reservation. Reservations for the event can be made by calling 814-452-5960 and closes June 9.

According to the release, the list of screenings provided include:

Breast mammography for those ages 40 and older

Cervical cancer screening, including pelvic exam and PAP smear for those ages 21 to 65

Colorectal cancer screening for those ages 45 and older

Prostate cancer screening for those 45 and older

Head and neck cancer screening for those ages 18 and older

Skin cancer screening for those ages 18 and older

Patients with a history of smoking that are between ages 50-80 can also receive a low-dose CT scan lung cancer screening.

Patients can receive as many screenings as they are eligible for.

With more than 1,600 screenings conducted on 588 patients in 2022, AHN is encouraging all members of the public to take advantage of this opportunity.

“AHN’s Cancer Institute is proud to provide this service to the community, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of these no-cost screenings and be vigilant and proactive about their own health,” said James Betler, DO, AHN radiation oncologist and director of AHN’s cancer screening program.

Last year’s free screening event at the Wellness Pavilion saw 100 patients receive a total of 269 screenings; with 70 presenting abnormal results that required additional follow up.

If you can’t make the event don’t worry, AHN is offering another free screening event at Grove City Hospital in July along with additional screening events across western PA throughout the rest of the year.

A full list of free cancer screening events is available on the AHN website here.